The Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, does not see that the situation of Work market especially worse in April and already talks about a Stabilization of employment. The Government has taken out its plot artillery to downplay the labor crisis as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis, although this time it has avoided a press conference by the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, after the criticism it received a month ago for his explanation of ERTE.

Of course, in an intervention made by Escrivá on Thursday afternoon from Moncloa, the Government has given a very disturbing fact: it has advanced that in the first semester of the year there will have been a collapse of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of around 20% (see attached graph).

The inclusion minister It takes its chest because there is a drop in employment that is less than a percentage of the collapse of GDP, something that in his opinion did not occur in the crisis of 2008 and 2009. However, what he does not take into account is that the ERTE waves benefits for cessation of activity for the self-employed They are revealing that there are a large number of unemployed in Spain, even if they are temporary, that they are not counting in unemployment and unemployment statistics.

A 20% drop in GDP, if the government’s forecasts are met, would not have occurred since the Civil War. The data provided by Escrivá suggests that the situation could be even more critical than many international organizations and study services have predicted in recent weeks.

This is the graph in which the Government details that the GDP will fall almost 20% in the first half of the year.

The Government, however, “sells” that the employment situation It is not being so negative in April. However, it must be taken into account that the ERTE or the self-employed who receive a benefit for cessation of activity are not computing in the official statistics of unemployed and job destruction, despite the fact that many companies are assuming that in the “new normal” that Sánchez is talking about they will have to close, so many of those jobs that the Government has will disappear. definitely.

In total there are 7.65 million people who are receiving a state benefit as a result of the coronavirus crisisAccording to official figures, what the Minister José Luis Escrivá calculates is equivalent to 35% of the country’s active population. In other words, the actual unemployment figures, not the official ones, would be much higher if this group were taken into account, as it is not actually working and is collecting a benefit or aid from the central government.