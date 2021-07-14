José Luis Clerc ruled how many more Slams the Big3 will win

Jose Luis Clerc He was one of the most important players in Argentine tennis. In fact, it shares the podium of top trophy winners with Guillermo Vilas Y Juan Martin del Potro. In addition, he reached the fourth position in the ranking (in August 1981) and was a semi-finalist at Roland Garros on two occasions. At the age of 62, he works as a commentator for the main events on the ESPN television network. In this sense, he contributed his perspective on the debate about the GOAT. “The best is going to be the one with the most Grand Slam tournaments won,” he said.

“At Wimbledon we were all waiting for Djokovic to dedicate himself so that all three [Roger Federer y Rafael Nadal, además del serbio] are on par with 20 titles, “he said in a talk with Sportscenter, the sports newscast of the Latin American signal. And he sentenced: “I don’t think Roger will get another Slam, possibly Rafa will, but the one with the best chances and will win three or four is Novak Djokovic“.

In addition, Batata highlighted the virtues of the current world No. 1. “Faced with adversity is when he plays best. He does a lot of yoga and visualization work, a fact that is fundamental for a sport as individual as tennis. Every day I understand it more. What the three of them do is historical, but history will mark Novak Djokovic, “he said. And he added: “Djokovic sets himself records and is going to [igualar] Roger Federer on the Wimbledon titles. The next proposal is going to be that and I also possibly win the Golden Slam. “

DO NOT COMPARE DIFFERENT TIMES

Clerc has it very clear: it is impossible to draw parallels with other stages of tennis since they are not the same rackets, balls or surfaces. The training methods, the technologies for the recovery of the physical and the nutritional diets are not the same either. “These are times that cannot be compared because before, everything was very different. When [Björn] Borg won Wimbledon five times, the grass was very fast. Then, it became very difficult to subtract and you had to upload a lot to the network, “he concluded.