José Luis Chilavert attacks the president of Argentina and the Copa América | America’s Cup 2021

Through his Twitter account, José Luis Chilavert, former goalkeeper of the Paraguay National Team, once again attacked the Copa América in 2021 and emphasized the statement of the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, who referred to the regions South American women with words that were described as racist.

“Octavio Paz once wrote that the Mexicans came out of the Indians, the Brazilians came out of the jungle, but we Argentines came from the ships, and they were ships that came from Europe, and that’s how we built our society,” said the Argentine president during the visit to that country of the President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sánchez.

After the controversial statement by the president of Argentina, the former Guaraní goalkeeper published the Copa América fixture in satire, describing Colombia and Peru as “drug traffickers”, Bolivia as “greengrocers”, Uruguay as “provincial “To Chile as” struggles “, to Paraguay as” bricklayers “, to Brazil as’ Indios”, to Venezuela as “Ya / Rappi orders” and to Ecuador as “blacks.”

Also, the former player wrote “The fixture of the Corrupbol of the COVID Cup of America, according to the president of Argentina.”