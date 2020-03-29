Atlético is in mourning again, this time for the death of José Luis Capón. The historic rojiblanco side has died this Sunday at the age of 72 of pneumonia due to the coronavirus, which has been added to the previous pathologies that the legend of the mattress box already suffered. Capón was athletic since childhood and wore his shirt for nine seasons, in two different stages (1970-1971 and 1972-1980), winning the Intercontinental, two Leagues (1972/73 and 1976/77) and a Cup (1976).

«Today is a sad day for the rojiblanca family. Atlético de Madrid is mourning the death of our former player José Luis Capón González (Madrid, February 6, 1948). The one who was rojiblanco defense passed away at the age of 72 in his hometown. Capón is one of the mythical figures of our club with 269 official matches played defending the red and white throughout 9 seasons, “reads the beginning of the statement from the mattress organization.

In addition to being a symbol for Atlético, Capon defended the colors of the Spanish team, with which he was international up to 13 times. In an interview with the club, the former player said that «I was very lucky to be born athletic and live athletic», a phrase that repeated a lot. That is why from the mattress entity, just as they did on Saturday after the death of the youth squad, they have decided that the flag that appears in the Wanda Metropolitano flies halfway up to 24 hours in honor of the legendary footballer.

«With the departure of Capón, the athletic family loses another symbol who gave their all for this club on and off the pitch. From the club, the president, CEO and our council show their sincere condolences to all their family and friends, “concludes the mattress club in its statement.