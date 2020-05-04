Government Will “try” not to paralyze infrastructure works “Strategic” and “close to completion” as a result of the coronavirus crisis. This has been announced by the Minister of Transport and Mobility, Jose Luis Ábalos, who has also announced that they are studying the possibility of reviewing the deadlines for the execution of other works.

Ábalos assured that his Ministry, despite the fact that it is currently “studying and specifying” this repercussion, “will try to ensure that the strategic works whose completion is near to be maintained.” The minister has also recognized that the health crisis and the state of alarm are having a “Great impact” in the public works sector.

“In the rest, the needs will be analyzed,” he added, to specify that “the Government’s will is not to suspend works, as was done on other occasions, but to review their execution deadlines,” he said in relation to the suspension of construction contracts. public works that were undertaken in the previous crisis.

However, Ábalos indicated that all this happens so that the Ministry he directs has a “diagnosis” of the impact of the crisis on the sector and on the Department’s budget for public works.

Recovery lever

In his appearance last week in Congress, the minister aimed to erect the construction sector, both private housing promotion and public works, as a “lever” for economic reconstruction as these are sectors with great “drag effect” both in other activities and in employment.

In fact, Ábalos then indicated his will to design plans in this regard in collaboration with companies in the sector.

Among the main large infrastructure works that are currently nearing completion are some high-speed rail connections, such as their arrival in Murcia or Burgos, their progress towards Galicia, Extremadura or the Basque Country, and through the Mediterranean Corridor.

In terms of housing, the Ministry had a plan in place to build 20,000 public houses for rent and another to transfer public land to private companies to also raise apartments for rent.