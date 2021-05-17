José Longás, director of the Henneo Group, dies at 69

José Longás Pellicena, who directed BSH Electrodomésticos for 17 years, died this Monday in Zaragoza at the age of 69 after suffering an illness that only completely stopped its activity in recent weeks. The one who was surely one of the most respected business executives in Aragon, who gave up the baton at the head of the group that integrates the Zaragoza brand Balay in September 2017, has been active since his retirement working as independent director in the Henneo group, in which 20minutos is integrated, and in the Saica paper company.

Key industrial engineer in the technological and industrial reconversion of Balay, a company he arrived at before its integration in 1989 in the German multinational that emerged from the joint venture of Bosch and Siemens, Pepe Longás, as he was better known, assumed the top executive responsibility at BSH Spain in 2000 after relieving Fernando Gil Martínez, father of who would succeed him in the position in September 2017, Fernando Gil Bayona.