José Juan Macías is already flying to Spain

MEXICO CITY.

Jose Juan Macías traveled to Spain to join the Getafe, his first adventure in the old continent. The 21-year-old forward He left for the Spanish capital without giving any statements to the press.

Macias The corresponding medical tests will be carried out as soon as it arrives in the capital of Spain and its official presentation will take place on July 5. Will join Héctor Herrera, Andrés Guardado, Diego Lainez and Néstor Araujo as Mexican elements that are active in LaLiga. It will undoubtedly be his great opportunity to show his talent to the world and confirm his hierarchy.

The front He went to the Verde Valle facilities on Friday, as he went to say goodbye to his teammates, coaching staff, staff and directors, so that ended his cycle as a rojiblanco player.

Before the set led by Miguel González ‘Michel’ bet on the attacker, teams from Russia addressed their signing. Subject to passing the corresponding medical exams, Macías will have his first European experience.

