José Juan Macías at risk of missing Tokyo 2021; is low with Mexican Selection

José Juan Macías, forward of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, it will be low for the friendly matches that the Mexican National Team will play in preparation for the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer against the teams of Panama and Nigeria on Wednesday and Saturday of next week.

This was reported by the Mexican National Team on their official Twitter account that they will not be able to count on the Chivas striker for said friendly commitments because he suffers a tear in the thigh of his left leg, so he will not be able to be in the friendlies against Panama and Nigeria and their stay at the Tokyo Olympics is in danger.

“The Sports General Directorate informs that José Juan Macias causes a drop in the concentration of the Mexican National Team that will play the MexTour preparation matches against Panama and Nigeria. The player presents a tear in the left thigh, for this reason, the lowering of said concentration was determined. Communication and Image Directorate. ”, Informed the Mexican Soccer Federation.

Given this, Macías could not participate in the Olympic tournament and could also jeopardize his arrival at Getafe in the Spanish League where it is said that the Spanish team could question his hiring.

For now, the team led by Jaime Lozano works thinking about the friendlies they have before the Olympic Games that will be on Wednesday June 30 against Panama and Saturday July 3 against Nigeria.

