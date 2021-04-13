José José’s will is not valid: Sarita Sosa’s lawyer

After Anel Noreña, second ex-wife of José José and mother of José Joel and Marysol Sosa, was proclaimed as the universal heir of the singer, the lawyer of Sara salazar Y Sarita Sosa, has revealed that this would not be a problem for his clients, since Mexican laws do not have jurisdiction over a US resident, as was the case with the late singer, who had been living in Miami for several years. In an interview with Hoy Día (Telemundo), lawyer Richard C. Wolfe said that the will that was read in Mexico is not valid: “that is absolute fraud.”

© @ anel_norenamxAnel Noreña with her two children with José José; José Joel and Marysol

The legal defender of the widow of José José and his daughter expressed that he did not believe it was real and detailed the reasons: “I do not think it is true. No court in Mexico has jurisdiction over a resident of the United States, they know it, the Mexican court knows it and if someone claims in Mexico that they were a resident of Mexico, it is even more false ”.

© @ sari_oficial Sarita Sosa’s lawyer said that José José’s status as a US resident is a key element

Richard C. Wolfe clarified that the singer was not a US citizen, but that he had resident status and that this would be favorable for Sara Salazar and Sarita Sosa. Before passing away, José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz, known as José José, would have given Sarita a power of attorney to collect his royalties. Besides that, mother and daughter have other documents that could invalidate Anel Noreña as universal heir.

He explained that the next step for his clients will be to “present to the court an application for administration in Florida, which we will do soon and ask the court to act in accordance with what his death certificate says and to open his estate in this state of Florida ”.

Wolfe said he is puzzled by the reading of the interpreter’s will in court in Mexico. “I personally have no idea of ​​anything that is happening in Mexico, because I repeat, the court in Mexico does not have jurisdiction here.”

