"José José's family still lives," Anel Noreña claims

Apparently, when the two families of the singer José José, seemed to accept the sentence imposed by a judge in Mexico, new disputes seem to arise between Anel Noreña and the singer’s widow, Sara Salazar as well as her daughter, Sara Sosa.

It transpired in the last hours that José José’s wife, Anel Noreña, responded to the legal counterattack made by Sara Sosa and her mother Sara salazar before a judge in Miami in order to manage the inheritance of the singer, musician and music producer.

The ex-wife of “Prince of Song”She appeared on the Hoy program to display the legal documents that accredit her as the sole heir to José José.

These women are lying, that role is an important role where you do it under oath, and they are denying their brothers, said Anel.

After holding a meeting with her lawyers, Noreña arrived at the Televisa morning with the papers certified by the authorities to validate her statements.

When asked by Andrea Legarreta about why she continued as heir despite her separation from José, Noreña explained that for the years that she lived with the so-called “Prince of the song”, it was something true and true, she commented:

This comes to redound today in 2021, so there is a will that is not here, but what I can show you is the interlocutor’s sentence, regarding the declaration of validity of the public will, open, in the probate proceedings testamentary property of Sosa Ortiz José Rómulo.

Noreña highlighted that both she was designated in that document as universal heir and as albaceas her two children José Joel and Marysol, the former model pointed out: This is a perfectly legal role.

Noreña denied the validity of the documents that the Mexican artist’s widow and daughter have allegedly presented.

This is in court, the court gave it to me and what they present sounds like a lie because they are omitting José’s family, in their role they say that they do not believe there is a will, this is not a dogma of faith, this It is a reality, here is our country and all over the world.

On the other hand, Anel Noreña broke out against the lawsuit filed by the Sosa Salazars where they stipulate that the family of the “Almohada” interpreter no longer lives.

What they allege is that there is no family of José other than her and her mother and that José’s mother and brother are dead and only they are there, they presented a lie because José’s family does exist, he stressed.

Finally, the mother of José Joel Sosa and Marysol Sosa pointed out, being willing to travel to Miami to conclude once and for all this case against the last sentimental partner and youngest daughter of the Mexican interpreter.

Meanwhile, the eldest daughter of the deceased artist, revealed in recent days that she intended to capture details of her life with her father in a television project

The singer’s daughter, José José, revealed that she intends to bring her father’s life to the screen in a new series which will feature unpublished details, Marysol Sosa recently anticipated.

José José’s second daughter, Marysol Sosa, revealed in recent days her next plans about him and what she intends to do with the artist’s legacy, her father, José José.

In the midst of legal disputes with her younger sister, Sarita Sosa, Marysol Sosa, commented on more details about the new projects that refer to the musical legacy and life of the so-called “Prince of the Song.”