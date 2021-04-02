José Joel’s identity is stolen and his followers are swindled

The singer Jose Joel, son of Jose jose, denounced that He was the victim of an impostor, who usurped his place for financial gain.

Through a video that he titled ‘Do not be fooled’ he made the situation known, warning your fans and don’t keep getting scammed by these criminals.

“In recent days we have noticed that criminals and usurpers are using my name through social networks to reach all of you and cause you harm, cause you annoyance, ask for money, impersonate me,” he explained in the clip published in his Instagram profile.

It turns out that a user, from the same platform, under the name of @ josejoel9990, used the singer’s name to ask his fans for a financial contribution, supposedly to support the production of an album that he is preparing.

It’s known that The account has already been withdrawn from the platform thanks to the follow-up that the cyber police gave to the complaint that he filed, but asked that if this happens again they report it.

“We have already managed to download the fraudulent account, but two or three new accounts emerge. Please, if other accounts other than my official ones contact you, please report it, ”he said.

Finally, he recommended that people check that both his account and that of other celebrities who follow are verified, in addition to that if this happens again in his name, report it immediately, as he assures that they only do it to affect their image .

