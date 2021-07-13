José Joel warns Sarita Sosa: “I could end up in prison” | Instagram

New scandals place the family of Jose jose At the target of the controversy, the children of the so-called “Prince of the song” star in new disputes, José Joel warns Sarita Sosa, could end in prison.

The eldest son of the late artist who left on September 28, 2019, José Joel has issued strong warnings to his younger sister, Sarita Sosa, whom he points out, could step on jail for lying in statements to authorities in Miami.

Sarita Sosa, who was the youngest daughter of José José and Sara Salazar, could face serious legal problems if she continues to falsify testimonies, points out her older half brother, Jose Joel Sosa, son of Anel Noreña and José Rómulo Sosa.

The also singer has raised his voice to point out that his half-sister, the smallest of the Sosa, has made false statements to Miami authorities to become the administrator of the estate of the deceased “Prince of song“.

We are alive to see what happened and well within what happened, they presented this completely wrong, completely apocryphal document, where now it turns out that neither I nor Marysol exist, so it is already a very delicate situation for the Sarita girl.

It was the brother of Marysol Sosa, who met with the media to send a message to Sarita after learning of her way of proceeding from the US authorities.

This represents a crime of jail, to be presenting false documentation, to be giving false testimony before a jury or a federal judge in the United States, we without putting our hands are seeing her little knowledge, both of her and of this lawyer “he said the first-born, Sosa Noreña.

Regarding the documents presented by Sarita Sosa Salazar, José José’s third heir, his older brother commented that the documents presented “many inconsistencies.”

The document is a request, I do not even know if it is a request, it is a request that they are making, in which the girl, Sarita, pretends to be the administrator of all my father’s monetary assets.

José Francisco Carmelo Augusto Sosa Noreña, the first child born of the relationship between the Mexican artist and the former star, Anel Noreña, points out that his half-sister insists that she is the only daughter.

Apocryphally clarifying that she is the only daughter, I repeat that neither I nor Marysol exist, that they are the only relatives of my father are my grandmother, my grandfather and my uncle Gonzalo, all now deceased.

According to what the 45-year-old Sosa Noreña member argued is that his father issued his last will on September 28, 1988, apparently, he decided to keep the original document, without any modification.

There is a will, which is very clear to us, and before a will, no other document, and what Mr. This Wolf also points out, thus saying “is that here, it is that there”, absolutely nothing happens, he commented.

Finally, he issued a warning to Sarita Sosa, for the crime in which she would be committing and that could lead her to prison since this crime deserves jail.

What you are doing is a federal offense, it is a crime to be lying to a federal court in the United States, here in Mexico, all over the world, but in the United States it is a crime.

In addition, José Francisco Augusto Noreña also adds that to this he would add some other faults that he has committed, “no longer say everything else he did and that is being demonstrated”