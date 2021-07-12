José Joel says that Sarita could go to jail for false statements – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

After it emerged that Sarita has submitted an application to the authorities in Miami to become the administrator of the assets of her late father José José, because she was his only daughter, José Joel met with the media before give a show to talk about the subject.

It is a pity that today we do not have communication with my sister and her mother and that they continue to deal with lies, intimidation, confusion and things that have nothing to do with the truth.

Regarding the document they presented in court in Miami, he said: “We have always been waiting to see what they are doing after everything that has happened since he came for my father and took him as he took him, that my father passes away. , that we could not find the body, all this has kept us very on the lookout with these people … They have done everything well below the water ”.

“It is an erroneous, apocryphal document where now it turns out that neither Marysol nor I exist then it is already a very delicate situation for the girl Sarita because it is a prison crime to be presenting false documentation, to be giving false testimony before a jury or before a judge in USA. We are just seeing how her little knowledge of both her and the lawyer have not the faintest idea. Who is moving them we do not know but if to this day they do not understand that Mexican laws are worldwide, then there they are ”.

And he added: “There is already a legal movement that occurs with the discovery of the will, my father dies without a will but not intestate because at the time the will arises there it is, we already have a date of the will, curious thing, September 28 , the date my dad died years later ”.

There are many things that still do not come out, and if they should go out, they will come to light, I mean messages, emails, photos, chats that will be available to the law if required.

“With us it was never the money situation. Things happen as they happen. My mother remains the universal heir. Therefore, I am, Marysol is there and based on that with all this that has happened we realize the bad blood and the evil of how these people have handled themselves.

What Sarita presented in Miami is a request that they are making where she pretends to be the administrator of all my father’s monetary assets, apocryphally clarifying that she is the only daughter that neither Marysol exists. They insist on wanting to intimidate, confuse and delay the inevitable.

Regarding the intention to say that he is not the son of José Rómulo Sosa, he said that Manuel José is also going to be hit by the law:

“He came to want to change the whole love story of José José and Anel, me, Marysol and it is not worth it. We already agreed that there is nothing wrong with this chubby being an imitator, that he likes to sing to José José, Raphael and Camilo, I don’t know what much mother does but there is no father who wants to make a career saying that he is, and besides he is nobody else but him, so the poop gathers together so you just have to flush him down the toilet so that everything goes together. “

He assured that the will process in Mexico is still ongoing and in the United States they are with other lawyers to attend this case.

“Everything where the name of José R. Sosa or José José appears has to do with universal inheritance: royalties, patrimonies, houses, the image, everything fits within what is declared as universal inheritance.”

He concluded by saying that the root of all evil: is money.

On his father’s properties, he clarified the Key Biscaye apartment is in the name of his father and Sara Salazar, and the Homstead house in his father’s name.