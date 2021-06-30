José Joel prepares new bioseries of the prince of the song – El Sol de México

José Joel is still in process with the lawsuit and review of the will of his father José José that was found in November of last year where his mother Anel Noreña was named universal heir to all the assets.

The singer was clear about this procedure that to this day he has been in both Mexico and the United States, because the family enjoys having dual nationality, in addition to the fact that two houses that exist of the Prince of the song are in Miami where his another daughter Sara Salazar.

“We are from here to there because my mother and I are American citizens, so we organized something strong with the possible locks so that all these people stop annoying, because what a real can,” the Prince’s son told JDS.

It should be remembered that it was previously known that José José died without a will. “From November to now, it was a surprise for everyone to know about this testament, and with this we gain more strength and everything is settling, thank God,” Joel said.

The one who continues without giving signs is her half-sister Sara despite the legal process against her for what she did with her father in life, hiding him until he dies and especially because one of the properties of the interpreter of Loving and loving is where he lives her with her mom. “We are going to see what is ruled according to the law and we can see if we can get together with Sara.”

On the other hand, José Joel, Marisol and their mother have the idea of ​​making a new bioseries of the so-called King without a crown but much more attached to their lives. “What we want to do is something more familiar, not to mess with the labels and money beyond, I can’t say more but it won’t be around this year due to the legal resolution,” explained the singer who is about to launch his new song to the rhythm of band with Pancho Barraza, as part of a tribute to his father’s successes.

Finally, he clarified that there will never be a relationship or friendship with Manuel José, the alleged Colombian son of the late singer, who in life took a DNA test but was negative. “Unfortunately with that boy the attempt was made, he was told four times before the DNA test, here we are, but he will be a more welcome imitator, that’s how he cajoled my dad, and he has continued to bother to this day.”