José Joel is launched as PES candidate – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

In addition to his musical career, José Joel now launches with the Social Encounter Party as a candidate for local deputy for district five, corresponding to the Miguel Hidalgo and Azcapotzalco mayors, the latter is the mayor’s office where his father, José José, was born and raised.

For him this decision was largely driven from heaven by the interpreter of songs like “Almohada”.

“Among the options that there were, Azcapotzalco sounds and I immediately said there because it refers me to my family, obviously I said ‘this comes from heaven, this is a divine mandate, my hearty chintololo dad was born and raised in Clavería and people locate us a lot in that family sense, we are promoting family honesty a lot ”.

Its purpose, he assures, is to help citizens to demand from the government a budget for improvements in the matter of garbage, water and education. Consider being a public figure a benefit, as that encourages honesty.

“They looked for my father a lot, he had a lot of political following, obviously because he was José José, but also because he handled this honesty in his daily life, our family is a completely open family, we are an open book for the media, for the public, for people then that definitely grabs attention and helps people say ‘I know you, I know where you live, I know what you do, be good.’