When we first communicated with him, José Hernández was excited and completely focused on “Bailando sones y guapangos”, an album by Mariachi Sol de México that was released last Friday digitally, with an eye toward the current celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

However, hours after the end of our conversation, social networks began to fill with negative posts that involved him in controversial events related to a very close member of his family, which led us to try to communicate with him again, since the reason for the original interview we had had nothing to do with the scandal.

“It is a very festive album, closely linked to dance, and I think it is a good time for it to come out because of everything that is happening,” said the musician, producer, arranger, businessman and composer. “In fact, I was originally planning to release it in April, but I have waited until now to try to brighten up the situation we are going through.”

“It is a tribute for the states of Veracruz, Tamaulipas, Michoacán and Jalisco, and also for my great-grandmother Domitila Montoya, who danced the sones very beautifully there on her ranch in the Jalisco Brotherhood,” he explained.

In addition to including many old pieces, the album comes with three new compositions, in keeping with the usual Mariachi Sol de México style when presenting its productions. “I made two sones: one dedicated to Tecalitlán called‘ De Tecalitlán los sones ’, and another dedicated to Tamazula, Jalisco, called‘ Mi reina tamazula ’,” he listed. “And also a number from Veracruz called ‘Which of the two’.”

In Hernández’s words, “Bailando sones y guapangos” is the most traditional album his mariachi has recorded, since the group he directs has always been distinguished by his desire to modernize. “It is important to do something like this right now, because many mariachis are forgetting the traditional,” said the director of an institution founded in 1981 that has remained in force to this day, participating for example in last year’s Latin Grammy as companion of the remembered act of Vicente Fernández with his son Alejandro and his grandson Álex.

Between closings and cancellations

Even before the controversy broke out, Hernández had spoken extensively about the situation caused by the pandemic, since, after telling us that he lived in Newport Beach – a city that was at that time in the news because of the crowds observed in its beaches and the demonstration against the quarantine that was taking place on its streets, we asked him how he was coping with the situation himself.

“I try to go for a walk so that the sun hits me, but I’m not one of those who often goes to the beach,” he told us. “After all, one has to follow the law, but this has hurt us a lot with our concerts, which have been completely postponed, including the ones we gave in December at Cerritos Performing Arts, where we performed for 22 consecutive years. . This is very frustrating, because musicians need to work. “

In addition to directing the 13-member Mariachi Sol de México, Hernández is the founder of the Mariachi Reyna de Los Ángeles, made up of 12 women. “Some of them are teachers and still receive their check, and my musicians can collect ‘unemployment’, but not everyone is that lucky,” he said. “At my foundation, teachers who also work for the Santa Ana school district are still getting paid, but it’s much more difficult for those in La Puente and Whittier.”

“This week I went to the Plaza del Mariachi to make some videos with the musicians who normally appear out there and who have run out of the ‘chambita’ that allows them to survive,” he said. “They work with ‘cash’ and have no help from ‘unemployment’.”

He also told us about his restaurant in the city of El Monte, Cielito Lindo, which is closed and does not offer the options of ‘delivery’ and ‘take out’, because it is located in an industrial area and is not distinguished by their food, but for their live shows.

“The problem there are the‘ busboys ’, the bartenders, the cooks, that is, humble people who are financially hurt and who want to return to work,” he said. “People should be free to go or not to go, like [debería ser] with the beach; If I don’t want to take that risk, I’m not going. For me, it is not something political ”.

Despite maintaining a cautious tone, in that first talk, Hernández made some comments that might surprise those who are trying to follow the health recommendations implemented to control a virus that, so far, has claimed more than 71,000 lives in the United States.

“Vulnerable people should be quarantined and take care of themselves, but the youngest do not have much chance of becoming infected, and if they get the infection, almost nothing happens to them,” said the musician. “Being outside is very important, because they say that the heat kills the virus; and if they are producing many problems of domestic violence within the homes ”.

“All this is being very politicized, and I do not like to get into politics,” he continued. “I have played for five presidents: Ronald Reagan, George Bush Sr., Bill Clinton, George Bush Jr. and Barack Obama. I am neutral; What I don’t change are my customs, the way my parents raised me, and I don’t let any political party change those principles. ”

In the eye of the storm

The conversation ended in that tone. But that same night, different Facebook accounts linked to the Mexican community in Southern California began spreading reproach messages that included ‘screenshots’ taken from the wall of Teresa Hernández, wife of our interviewee and co-owner of Cielito Lindo.

The original messages showed Mrs. Hernández (who looks completely Anglo-Saxon, although her mother is Mexican American) without a mask during a demonstration in Newport Beach, as well as posts by herself that severely questioned the authority of California Governor Gavin Newson ( whom he came to call “dictator”). But the message that most aroused criticism is the one that exhibited her complaining about the economic aid fund that was planned for the undocumented in this moment of crisis.

The controversy grew like a snowball with the passing of the hours, awakening requests for a boycott of the restaurant by several netizens and finally causing the Mariachi Sol of Mexico to close its official Facebook page. That clearly indicated the need to speak to Hernández again, who agreed to our request.

“There are people who like to attack my wife; She is a Republican, but the message she published about the restaurant not having received help was on behalf of her employees, who are all Mexicans, ”was the first thing the artist told us on this second occasion. “They even threw there that our mariachi is Trump’s mariachi, when he is just the president for whom we have not played.”

“Our restaurant has opened its doors for all the politicians who want to use the place, and most of those who have held fundraising events there have been Democrats,” he added. “All I can do is keep doing what I do, that is, help young people through my foundation, which has helped nearly 10,000 children in L.A. County. and in Orange County. ”

“And I don’t ask them if they have documents or not; that would be a lack of respect, as it would also be in the case of the musicians from the Plaza del Mariachi whom we have just helped, ”he said. “When I started the foundation, there were people who told me why I was teaching others that they would end up competing with me; Imagine if I had listened to you! ”

The final defense

According to Hernández, time will show who is right. “Through its 33 years of existence, my business has arranged the papers for many, many colleagues; and not only musicians, but also cooks and waiters, “he said. “This people [la de los comentarios en contra] does not know us; I think they are part of a movement that wants to use us as an example or something like that. ”

We told him that the fact that his wife so publicly displayed opinions of this kind at times like those he lived in had no doubt to do with hostile reactions, since it was not just comments made at home.

“She thinks that businesses should already be reopening. He does not agree that things are so slow, when the mariachis from Arizona, Texas and Colorado are already talking to me to tell me that they have gone back to dancing, which gives me great pleasure, “he replied. “I insist that for me this is not something about politics, but something humanitarian.”

Be that as it may, Hernández did not question his wife’s attitude, even though what happened could have unpredictable consequences in his career. “But it is not me [el que lo ha dicho]; my wife has her own way of thinking, “he insisted. “I cannot tell you what you have to do because you are a woman; I’m not going to tell him ‘don’t do that because if I don’t divorce you’. If we have debates between the two, it is a very personal matter. Sometimes we don’t agree with certain things, and there is nothing wrong with that. ”

That does not mean that he was tempted to march alongside Teresa. “I agree with her on certain things, and not on others; but people don’t care, because they attack me and the mariachi as if we were her, when our musicians have nothing to do with this, ”he protested. “For me, it is very devilish that they want to do this.”

Finally, Hernández told us about the lawsuit that he has filed next to several restaurants against the City of Los Angeles, and that also came up due to the controversy. “Businesses that feel they can meet federal rules to open have done so; It may not be our case, but there are others who really need it, “he concluded.