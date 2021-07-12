José Gregorio Suero vs. José Manuel López Clavero, on July 24

On Saturday, July 24 at 8 p.m. at the Agustín Nourís Pavilion in the Coruña town of Noia, an evening will be held with the dispute of the Spanish Super Welterweight Championship between the Galician champion Jose Gregorio Suero (7-0-1, 3 KO) and the aspiring former Spanish champion of the same weight Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero (15-15-1, 4 KO).

Suero has not had it easy to find rivals in the first defense of his title, and has finally managed to make Clavero the volunteer candidate.

Serum snatched the crown from Navarrese David soria in Pamplona last March, defeating him by KO in the third round.

Lightweight will debut at the same gala Alex Barros and the unbeaten Angolan will also fight Uisma Lima (5-0, 5 KO).