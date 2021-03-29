José Gregorio Suero knocked out David Soria, new champion of Spain

Dario Perez

@ Ringsider2020

The Navarra Arena in Pamplona witnessed the Spanish Super Welterweight Championship on Saturday afternoon, which was disputed by the champion David soria (9-1, 3 KO) and the contender Jose Gregorio Suero (7-0-1, 3 KO). Suero started out aggressive, locking Soria on the ropes in the opening rounds, with the champion inserting better shots to Suero’s anatomy when he decided to take the lead.

In the third round, with Soria taking the center of the ring, Suero hit a crochet to the lower part of the face as a counterattack from which the champion could not recover. Tremendous blow the one delivered by the aspirant, already a new national champion.

In the two previous professional bouts, within the super lightweight and six rounds, the Navarrese Ander Amatriain (3-0, 0 KO) and the Dominican based in Bilbao Saul moon (5-1, 1 KO) they fought a real war, a give-and-take match that seemed to suit the Central American more than the Spanish. However, Amatriain’s better technique made him win more rounds in the opinion of the judges (two of them, specifically), 55-58 for Luna and double 57-56 for Amatriain, who was the winner by split decision.

For his part, agreed four rounds at the limit of the feathers, the Barcelona fought Christopher Lorente (11-0-1, 4 KO) and the Venezuelan Dionis Martinez (9-20-3, 4 KO). Lorente is very superior, with beautiful hands that found the Hispanic American on the canvas in the third round, more by accumulating blows than by one in particular. Martinez did not get up, winning Lorente by knockout.