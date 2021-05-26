José goes from fighting COVID-19 to being the new candidate of ‘MasterChef’ … and he already has fans

Not everything was fired in the last installment of MasterChef 9: at the same time that María, one of the favorites, said goodbye, José, a face until now unknown to the contest, was added to the format. And it is that, in a historical twist, the program decided to give two people a chance who stayed in the casting for COVID-19: the nurse Nando and the cardiologist José.

One of them for contracting the disease and another for being in direct contact with an infected person, for which he had to submit to the stipulated confinement. “We have all lost someone we love, many businesses have been closed, another are making cuts and others having to postpone their start-up … one of the groups that has suffered the most and that have had to fight on the front line have been the toilets, “said Pepe Rodríguez.

The cook added information that left the health workers as an example of solidarity: “When they tested negative, we were at the peak of the 3rd wave and They decided to stay helping, quitting the program“.

This meant that none of the veteran hopefuls put obstacles to the possible incorporation of Nando and José, who faced each other in the elimination test. The opportunity came with the passage of the curve and with the evolution of vaccines, making their work less essential: “The right thing is to give these heroes a new opportunity to enter Masterchef so that they can fulfill their dream,” announced the director of El Bohío.

Ofelia and Luna, the first fans

Later, the toilets entered and solved a test in which José obtained a very positive evaluation after doing some spherification, for which he became an applicant. But not only that, but José devastated for other reasons: since his appearance, Luna (MasterChef 8) and Ophelia, of this edition, showed their devotion to him.

While Ofelia stressed that she knew him before, Luna appeared at José’s table with a stethoscope so that the expert could check that she was “tachycardic”. This was not a concern for the Galician, who stressed that Luna would leave as soon as the test was over. “Luna, we have a pending consultation,” said the new candidate when saying goodbye to the Canary Islands.