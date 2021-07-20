José Gastey, new director of BT Spain and Portugal | News | Operators

BT has announced the appointment of José Gastey as country manager of the company for Spain and Portugal, as of September 1. José will combine this responsibility with his current role, Global Director for Industry and Manufacturing at BT.

José Gastey, new director of BT Spain and Portugal.

José (pictured), who joined the company in 1998 in London, brings a wealth of experience in various sales and senior management positions at the company. Among others, he led the international teams in charge of Santander and Nestlé.

A Telecommunications Engineer from the UPC, born in Tarragona, he returns to Madrid after spending four years in Switzerland.

“I am delighted to return to Madrid, a fantastic city, and to meet again with the BT team in Spain. We have a strong team with a lot of experience, and I look forward to working with our colleagues and partners to help our current and future customers exploit digitization to be more successful. “

With offices in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​BT provides services to multinational companies based in Spain, as well as the local operations of major global companies. The Madrid Security Operations Center (SOC) is part of the operator’s global network of security centers, protecting customers against evolving cyber threats.

Joseph succeeds Round Pink, who has decided to leave the company to seek new opportunities.