JOSE “FROGGY” ESTRADA VS LEONARDO “CHIMY” MORALES, LIVE STREAM, WATCH FIGHT IN PERU, UNITED STATES AND MEXICO, TODAY, JULY 02, 2021, ON LINE

We tell you how, when, at what time, where to watch live and for free the fight of Global Combat, José “Froggy” Estrada vs Leonardo “Chimy” Morales, the function will take place in the Univision studios in Miami, Florida, today Friday, July 2, 2o21.
PREVIOUS
In a standout featherweight bout (145 pounds), the mighty Jose “Froggy” Estrada (6-2) will face knockout artist Leonardo “Chimy” Morales (10-4).
Proud of Ventura, California, Estrada is a 30-year-old pioneer who has earned all six of his professional career victories via TKO or submission.
Last seen in action before the pandemic, Estrada forced previously undefeated rising star Adrián Guzmán out of a rear-naked choke in the second round (1:30) of their showdown in Combate on April 26. of 2019.
BILLBOARD
JOSE “FROGGY” ESTRADA VS. LEONARDO “CHIMY” MORALES
TOMMY “THE SPANIARD” AARON VS. ALEX “BAM BAM” VELASCO
DUMAR “CORAZON DE LEON” ROA VS. IVAN “CHOKO” CASTLE
DATE:
July 02, 2021
SCHEDULE:
22:00 from Central Mexico,
22:00 for Colombia and Peru;
00:00 for Argentina and Chile.
STADIUM:
Univision Studios in Miami, Florida
TRANSMISSION LINKS
