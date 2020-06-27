José Eduardo, Vadhir and Alessandra Rosaldo mock Aislinn and Mauricio Ochmann divorce | Instagram

Through the YouTube channel of Alessandra Rosaldo, the wife of Derbez She very excitedly shared a transmission with her stepchildren Vadhir and José Eduardo Derbez in which they warned, they would reveal some very intimate things about their family.

Fans of the family of the comedian they stayed attentive to the transmission since, the mere fact that one of the members appears is already a reason to arouse the curiosity of netizens and followers of the dynasty of the Derbez.

Through jokes and pleasant talk, Alessandra, Vadhir and Jose Eduardo They started the video sharing a bit of their life during the quarantine, each one briefly detailing how their last days have passed and that activities have made to take advantage of time.

The talk passed between jokes and laughter, since as has been evident at other times, there is a very good relationship between Alessandra and the children of Derbez, the vocalist of Sentidos Opuestos has shared on several occasions feeling very close to the comedian’s children.

The BIG day is coming and I can’t get on my nerves and excitement! This family trip certainly tested us all and rocked us as a family. There were laughs, tears, anger, new alliances, breaks, surprises, scares, endearing moments, a lot of learning and behind everything, a lot of love. For me, the most valuable part of this trip was to see Aitana create deep ties with her three brothers and with Kai. I know that these ties will unite them all life and as a mother, it gives me immense peace to know that she is surrounded by love, that she has her brothers and that she will grow close to her niece whom she loves so much. Thank you God, thank you life, thank you thank you thank you. ✨✨✨ #DeViajeConLosDerbez #juntosysinfiltro #familyfirst @deviajeconlosderbez_us @deviajeconlosderbez A shared post by Alessandra Rosaldo (@alexrosaldo) on Oct 16, 2019 at 11:39 PDT

On this occasion the three addressed various topics among which came to light, the separation of Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann, who have already announced their official separation.

So that « The Scorpions« As Alessandra, José Eduardo and Vadhir call themselves, they did not avoid commenting on the subject.

The Derbez noted that the separation was a consequence of travel They made for the series « On a trip with the Derbez »: « Morocco ruined them, » they noted.

The fans and followers Of this transmission they burst out laughing at the video, where by chance one of the sensitive issues came up, Alessandra revealed that two of the relationships ended up breaking on that trip.

The last rough coexistence we had was in Morocco, and well look how it went, « said Alessandra. » It cost a relationship to several, « interrupted José Eduardo laughing.

And is that for a moment, the talk which addressed the stay of Vadhir at[person]’s house Eugene and Alessandra during the confinement, she took another course when the theme of the series made in Morocco, for which Alessandra pointed out, they would deal with this topic more thoroughly.

After a while we will talk about that, look at the entrance two of the relationships that were in force at the time were broken « , ended the joke Alessandra.

