José Eduardo Derbez He continues to expose the intimate secrets of his famous family. Through his YouTube channel, the youngest of the boys has shared funny anecdotes with the Derbez clan.

In one of the recent videos, the young man interviewed his mother Victoria Ruffo, talk in which the actress confessed a mischief from her childhood. In addition, that video clip became a trend on social networks due to Ruffo’s epic reaction to an alleged phone call from his ex Eugenio Derbez.

Now, José Eduardo surprised his more than 900,000 subscribers in this social network by having his older brother as a guest. Vadhir Derbez, to whom he balconyed revealing what his great defect is.

The also actor related that he and Vadhir had a great adventure during a trip to Dallas, Texas. They both traveled with their aunt Silvia Debez to attend an event in which his famous dad was going to receive an important award.

“I have a problem that I am very punctual and Vadhir is a little late,” Victoria’s son began explaining. “I always arrived between three hours and three and a half hours (before), to protect myself … I had already documented and I told my aunt,‘ let’s see, mark Vadhir, ‘”he continued.

During that call, Vadhir explained to his brother that he believes it is best to arrive just before the last call is made to board the plane.

Laughing, they both accepted that Vadhir is too late and likes to “live on the edge.” On the contrary, José Eduardo shared that he has had very bad luck on airplanes, since everything has happened to him when he travels, since a passenger almost died, to being detained for a couple of hours.

Another anecdote that the famous brothers remembered was the “tremendous bear” that Vadhir made when trying to hit on a girl during an event.

“I remember once that, a long time ago, we were at an event where they were singing, I don’t remember very well, but they were artists and Vadhir, because he has always been a little flirtatious,” he said.

José Eduardo commented that a very pretty girl caught Vadhir’s attention. The girl in question was part of the event, as she sang and spoke about Venezuela, where she was originally from.

“We found her leaving the event, and Vahdir comes up very close to him and says: ‘Hey, I loved your song, the lyrics, how the singer … where are you from?'”, At this Vadhir just smiled and joked about it.

There is no doubt that between José Eduardo and Vadhir there is great complicity and they maintain a close brotherly relationship.

Check out the fun full interview here:

