A couple of months ago, José Eduardo Derbez opened his heart and talked about how his parents’ divorce affected him, Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo.

Although the couple separated when the young man was very young, José Eduardo treasures the beautiful moments he lived with them. Over time, he has been able to assimilate the sentimental separation of his parents and today he can speak about the subject with total openness.

Recently, José Eduardo recalled the story of the happiest moment that happened next to Victoria and Eugenio.

During an interview with the Mexican journalist Gustavo Adolfo InfanteThe 28-year-old told the moment when his parents agreed to participate in a television program when the couple was already going through difficult times in their marriage.

Back then, Victoria agreed to star alongside her son and ex, a segment of the popular Eugenio-produced show XHDERBEZ.

“What little I remember of that occasion, is that I will have had, I think about eight years, I suppose, and I remember perfectly that my dad told me about it,” he began saying.

The youngest of the boys Derbez confessed that the appearance of the actress was planned to end rumors about the separation of celebrities.

“My parents were not well in that situation and my dad told my mom, as to say, to keep quiet about gossip, to keep quiet about many things that were being said … when they really were wrong,” he assured.

Despite the fact that the performance of the ex-marriage was limited to being cordial, José Eduardo remembers that day as one of the most special.

“As a child, that was one of the times I saw them together and I remember perfectly that their relationship was very, when they were fixing my mom before going to record, it was very dry, very‘ how are you Victoria? “. I remember that I was glad to see them together, so in one way or another he felt pretty, ”he said, visibly moved.

Although José Eduardo was a boy, he is also very aware of the reasons why Ruffo accepted the invitation to be part of that episode.

“My mom agreed in the form of ‘we are going to put a stop to all this and we are going to do it, we are going to laugh, we are going to make fun of the whole situation a little bit,’ and they did it and it seemed incredible to me,” he added.

Regarding the bitter drink he experienced during the divorce process of his parents, the actor acknowledged that this type of situation does have some kind of impact on the family.

“The one who suffers it there is the son … I want to suppose that at the time it did (affect him), I also do not remember if I suffered it or not,” he assured.

