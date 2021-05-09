José Eduardo Derbez remembered the day he lost a peso – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

José Eduardo Derbez opened up about a tough episode he faced, due to a financial crisis that he went through when he was 22 years old. The conductor of Members to the Air assured that he ran out of money due to mismanagement of his income.

In an interview with the television host Faisy, José Eduardo narrated that when he was that age “he didn’t know how to save”, so he ended up spending all the money, causing one of the most difficult stages in his life.

“There came a time when I said ‘I don’t have a penny’, I didn’t know how to save, I didn’t know how to handle my money, I was about 22,” the actor recalled. “I spent my asshole, bought a car, started inviting everyone to restaurants and suddenly there came a time when there was no work and I ran out of money. Literal without a weight ”.

“To the degree that, when I lived with my ex, he told me ‘hey, and the super what a fart’. I said ‘I don’t even have money for a can of tuna’. I told him that the bank account was empty and that I had 1,500 pesos in cash, there is no more, “he recalled.

According to the actor, this happened when he stopped acting in soap operas and did not know how to solve his financial situation. However, he ruled out asking for a loan from his family or friends.

“Inside everything, because of the family, where I come from and because, if you want to see it that way, I was born in a golden cradle, never in my life is it obvious to ask for money or ask a friend for help. It would never be for me to say to a friend ‘hey, I’m a bitch, lend me some milk’, then it was so bad ”.

It was then that the son of Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo received support from one of his closest friends, who gave him and his partner a complete pantry as a help. According to José, this event made him feel somewhat offended, but later he thanked him.

“It is difficult for me to receive, it makes me very sad. I am a person who, if he needs someone, I give and not even to receive something in return, ”Eduardo confessed.