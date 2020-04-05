José Eduardo Derbez reigns in Tik Tok for imitating the stuffed family | Instagram

The actor José Eduardo Derbez he cannot deny the cross of his parish and that he is a worthy son of the surname Derbez, a perfect imitation of his father Eugene at Tik Tok check it.

It seems that the comedian’s son is fighting for a place on the new fashion platform Tik Tok through which various celebrities find a way to entertain their followers and stay close to them during these days of confinement.

A few days after the actor made his debut on this network his popularity he is climbing like foam and even more with his most recent Tik Tok in which he mostly imitated his father during the seasons of the program “The Teddy Family“of which he was also a producer.

At the beginning of the video appears José Eduardo Derbez in the super made an imitation of a scene of the Teddy family itself that a girl who accompanied him supported him in the imitation of Federica.

All this, we are going to take hours Fedérica, to which the supposed character responds … What if we separate? … Orale! Ludovico answers, but this time I will be able to go out with other women.

While we remember the forceful and impatient responses of his wife’s character in the series, Federica Teddy

Separate us to make the super and finish faster..animal!

Another of the remembered scenes of the program was also part of the imitation of the histrionic. In the clip appears Jose Eduardo in the company of a girl who takes on the role of Federica

When I uncross my arms and put my hand on your leg, you no longer gave me your hand … says Federica … I even did it this way (with mimics) to what José Eduardo in the role of Ludovico responds … But yes You didn’t want to shake my hand … But then I already wanted … Federica pointed out.

In other clips, the actor also remembers another of the series’ darlings, the little one. Macedonian, who also remembers his funny participations.

The following link on You tube shows the best collection of Tik Toks of the actor, shared by the user Marty Compilaciones.

However, it is worth mentioning that they are not the only ones since the actor has also shared other Tik Toks through his Instagram account.

.