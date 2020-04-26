José Eduardo Derbez in lovesickness is consoled by Livia Brito | Instagram

They say a nail pulls out another nail and José Eduardo Derbez who claims not to do very well in love is allowed to be pampered by the beautiful actress Livia Brito.

One of the most beautiful and talented Cuban actresses, Livia Brito became attached to one of the heirs of the Derbez dynasty, Jose Eduardo after he shared his love sorrows.

The actor, who also like many other figures in the show He has ventured into this social network reaching great popularity with his videos.

You may be interested José Eduardo Derbez reigns in Tik Tok for imitating the stuffed family

On this occasion he shared one in which he appears alongside Livia Brito who appears very moved and giving encouragement to the actor for his situation with the “love affair”.

Jose Eduardo he took on the role of the poor ‘Ginger’ who is tired of being called egotistical by his conquest, while Livia Brito in the role of the cook she is understanding and assures him that he is “adorable”.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Also, the actress Cuban shared the publication in her Instagram stories which she titled “Adogables”

The clip The duo quickly caused a sensation in the networks accumulating more than 86 thousand reproductions.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It is worth mentioning that José Eduardo Derbez, son of Victoria Ruffo She has dabbled with great success in social networks, recently made a channel through the YouTube platform through which she has interviewed her famous parents Eugenio and Victoria.

Each of the interviews that the actors gave their son were among the most anticipated by netizens since they suspected the controversy that they would unleash with the so-called “false wedding” between Eugene and Victory, they did not miss the opportunity to send some hints.

You can also read VIDEO Livia Brito rejects Yolanda Andrade in the middle of the program: I don’t like you

Also, the actor constantly share funny videos on Tik Tok For the entertainment of the users who are worth mentioning, they have welcomed the actor in his new face.

.