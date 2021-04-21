José Eduardo Derbez confesses that the ’30 crisis’ has already hit him

“Already 29, does it sound very ugly, doesn’t it? Well, he is hitting me. 30 is approaching. 29 are already over, it gives me something that is the last 20, but look, the thing is in the mind, that is what they have told me “, he commented, as if to try to convince himself that being 30 is not so bad.

Do not miss José Eduardo in Traveling with the Derbez on Amazon Prime Video

José Eduardo Derbez, with one foot in Hollywood

When asked if he has done everything he wanted at this point in his life, the also son of Victoria Ruffo confessed that more than that, his anguish is due to social pressure, because his friends are already taking great steps in his life as are marriage or parenthood.

“I think so. Do you know what could affect me? that all my friends are getting married, they are having children, then all of a sudden like everyone turns to see you from: ‘And what are you asking for?’