With the sincerity and sympathy that characterizes it, José Eduardo Derbez He talked about how his relationship has been with each of his famous dad’s ex-partners, Eugenio Derbez, throughout his life.

During a recent conversation with the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, the actor recalled all the comedian’s ex-girlfriends with whom he has shared and even revealed how he gets along with the mothers of his older brothers, Vadhir and Aislinn Derbez.

“What I remember, there has always been a very good relationship with my dad’s ex ”, affirmed the eldest son of Victoria Ruffo before naming them one by one.

“It was a very good relationship with Sarah (Bustani), even with Vadhir’s mother and Aislinn’s mother I have a very good relationship, with Sarah if I see her I greet her with much affection. With Dalila (Polanco) I get along amazing“He confessed, making it clear that affection still prevails with everyone.

Also, the 28-year-old youtuber stressed that he has always been “very friendly” so it is not complicated at all to maintain good relations with everyone.

This is how José Eduardo Derbez gets along with Alessandra Rosaldo

During the video call from home on Acapulco, the young star also expressed herself especially about the current wife of his father and mother of his younger sister, Alessandra Rosaldo, towards whom he feels great admiration and affection.

“We get along very well, she is very funny, she has always known how to approach us, Vadhir,‘ Ais ’and me. She is a woman that I love very much, that I admire very much and well, putting up with my holy father is not easy“He admitted.

In the talk full of revelations, José Eduardo also said that since childhood he has had a very close relationship with his mother’s husband, Omar Fayad.

“With Omar the relationship from the beginning was incredible, That relationship that we made was very beautiful. and I and we continue to have it, ”he said of his relationship with the Governor of Hidalgo.

See the full statement here:

