Despite the distance and sometimes it is difficult to tie their schedules, Alessandra Rosaldo and José Eduardo Derbez they have a very special bond. For evidence of this, there is the conversation that the actor had with the singer and that was published on the YouTube channel that the son of Victoria Ruffo.

During their virtual meeting, each one from their homes due to the COVID-19 quarantine, both celebrities told some anecdotes and experiences that they have shared over the years, revealing from the uncomfortable moment they lived the day that Victoria Ruffo and Alessandra met for the first time, even the courage that the wife of Eugenio Derbez when all three lived together.

However, both the young comedian and Alessandra made it clear that there is a very close and close relationship between them, so much so that they formed a great team and called each other «Los Alacranes».

While they were talking about what their trip to Morocco had meant last year, and that it was registered in the reality show “De Viaje con los Derbez”, José Eduardo acknowledged that after that family journey, which both considered as “complicated », The link between them became much closer, but they also recognized that even before that experience there was already a good pair.

«After that trip as there was more closeness, he was terrific and I loved that. My relationship with you has been precious, “said the youngest of Derbez’s male children.

One of the most important parts of virtual coexistence was when the actress also recognized that thanks to José Eduardo she learned to stay serene in the most stressful moments of her life.

Alessandra said that there have been several occasions in which she has had to deal with the pets of her stepson, who on one occasion came to live with the marriage for three months, and with his little animals, including a snake, a little pig, puppy and a kitten named Beba, who made the lead singer of Opposite Senses put the scream in the sky. Especially when she found out that her cat did her thing all over her house.

But, Darketo, you have been my best teacher at learning to breathe deeply and flow. You have been my great teacher, “said Rosaldo, 48 years old.

“As La Beba pissed all over the house one weekend we left her there, because you said, ‘No, man, Dad, nothing happens.’ We left because you said La Beba only peed in her litter box. Two days after we got back, not only did he not pee in the sand, but he peed all over the dining room. The house smelled horrible, that time I did say, “I need a drink,” and I had to leave, “said Alessandra.

“I needed to get out of there because if it hadn’t been worse, that’s why I say that you have been my best teacher, you have taught me to take a deep breath, breathe and get out,” he added.

Later, Alessandra and José Eduardo also revealed how the nickname with which they call each other was born, also confessing that Vadhir Derbez he joined that clan during the trip to Morocco.

“The original scorpions are you and me”, said José Eduardo and immediately gave way to tell a new anecdote. It all happened on a day when they took a bike ride through Valle de Bravo. However, both ended up very displeased with Eugenio, because the actor did not stop giving them directions and did not let them pedal at ease, so both Alessandra and José Eduardo turned against him, thus giving rise to the nickname that to this day. of today they say.

It should be noted that the interpreter of “Paper Love” also showed that he says “Darketo” affectionately and in the talk he called him that at various times. There is no doubt about the great complicity between the television stars and by the end of the video they even promised that they will soon make a new clip telling new family secrets, but now from Alessandra’s YouTube channel.

