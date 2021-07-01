José Dolores has been missing for 24 days, help us locate him

MEXICO CITY.- Mrs. María de los Ángeles continues the search for her brother José Dolores Alanis Valencia, who disappeared in the municipality of Naucalpan for 24 days.

According to the report, the 48-year-old man was last seen on June 7 in the Ciudad Satélite area and his whereabouts have been unknown since then.

The authorities are investigating the cameras near the home as well as the signal of the telephone number to locate signs, however, so far no progress has been made on its location.

As a particular sign, it has a wart in the middle of the neck. He is 1.55 meters tall, has a thin complexion, an oval face, black hair, and a flattened nose.

He has small dark brown eyes, semi-crowded eyebrows, medium lips, and is dark in complexion.

Any information that could help you locate it, please contact María de los Ángeles Alanis Valencia, at the number 5575138673 or at 800 89 029 40.

