José de la Paz Herrera, historical strategist of the Honduras National Team, dies

The Honduran coach Jose de la Paz Herrera, which managed to classify Honduras to his first World Cup, to Spain 1982, died this Wednesday in Tegucigalpa, one of his sons reported on social media.

“The most feared day had to come, and finally it did. Honduras loses today one of its favorite sons. Fly very high Profe, where only the great ones live. I’m going to miss him dad. The country is going to miss him. Football You are going to miss. #Chelato, “Rudy Urbina, one of his sons, said on Twitter.

Born in Soledad, department of El Paraíso, in eastern Honduras, where he was born on November 21, 1940, Herrera, also known by Hondurans as “Chelato”, is considered the best technician that the Central American country has had, for the one who directed several teams, although his greatest achievement on the bench was taking him to the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

Here lies a Chronic Fighter This was said by the deceased, José de la Paz Herrera (2014 ) when they asked him about how he envisioned the day of his death. More reason could not have “Chelato”, a true Chronic Wrestler❤️. @ Faco_sports pic.twitter.com/p0gcixYweE – FACO (@faco_fs) April 29, 2021

In that maximum appointment with football, Honduras surprised Spain and the world by drawing it 1-1, a feat that the “catrachos” later repeated against Northern Ireland, by the same score.

