Seville is already experiencing with intensity the derby that will open the return of LaLiga on June 11. Sevilla President José Castro offered a telematic press conference on Wednesday in which he referred to global issues of Spanish football. Thus, the Andalusian leader did not decisively rule out that he could attend the Seville derby next Thursday at Sánchez Pizjuán, although he saw it as highly unlikely. “Hopefully it is possible, it would be good news for football and a clear sign that the pandemic has passed. I have read the possibility that in the third phase there may be an audience, but I think Health will decide. Particularly I think it is practically impossible and we must go with caution, “said the top leader of Seville.

The president of Las Palmas, Miguel Ángel Ramírez, has already expressed the possibility that there would be an audience in his stadium at the resumption of LaLiga next week. Thus he showed his intention to the government of the Canary Islands and to the League itself, something that Seville has not done with the Andalusian government. “The League is working well on the matter of the public’s return to the stadiums. Hopefully there will be an audience as soon as possible, but I think it is a matter in which you have to go hand in hand with LaLiga, “Castro said.

Yes, it was very interesting what the leader said about the possibility that the fans go out to the street to see the derby collectively. “It is a matter that concerns us. Also to the police. The message is that everyone watch the game at home or wherever they see fit, but without crowds. It is not good for people to accumulate anywhere, but it is a matter that is outside our scope, “Castro stressed.

The president of Sevilla also exposed the official point of view regarding the conduct of four players on his squad, Banega, De Jong, Ocampos and Vázquez, who skipped the sanitary protocol during the confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic. What’s more, he did not rule out a club sanction for those involved. “The issue of a possible sanction is an internal matter. We will see in due course, whether it is done or not. The important thing is that they made a mistake and publicly apologized, “said Castro, who was very relieved when the players involved failed the tests they underwent in order to return to training. “The truth is that I breathed relief when they returned to work,” confirmed the Seville president, who clarified that the LaLiga protocol did not include penalties for footballers who made a mistake during confinement.

Castro also confirmed that LaLiga and the clubs have worked to prepare the environment for the stadiums in the upcoming closed-door duels. “There are a series of measures taken and the clubs can adopt them or not. They will be announced shortly, “he admitted, to highlight how important it will be for Seville and its derby that the Spanish League be resumed with this match. “I think Seville is the most soccer-loving city in Spain. Millions of spectators will have their eyes set on the derby and we have to set an example for the whole world ”, he outlined.