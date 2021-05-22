José Carlos Ramírez – Josh Taylor: TV, schedule, how to watch boxing and billboard

One of the most anticipated fights of the year is underway. The super lightweight unification brings all of boxing to a standstill this weekend.

Time and date: What time does the José Carlos Ramírez vs. Josh Taylor evening start?

One champion against another. José Carlos Ramírez has the WBC and WBO super lightweight belts and Josh Taylor the WBA and IBF. When a division will have only one champion, there is talk of a fight with bigger words, and that will happen with this fight. The evening of José Carlos Ramírez vs Josh Taylor will take place this Saturday, May 22 at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas (Nevada, United States) from 1:45 p.m. (local time). The main card will begin at 5:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 22: 45/02: 00 hours.USA: 16: 45/20: 00 hours (ET) / 13: 45/17: 00 hours (PT).Mexico: 15: 45/19: 00 hours.Colombia: 15: 45/19: 00 hours.Chili: 16: 45/20: 00 hours.Argentina: 17: 45/21: 00 hours.Peru: 15: 45/19: 00 hours.

Television: On which channel to watch José Carlos Ramírez vs. Josh Taylor?

ESPN It is the television that offers the evening in the United States and that will give the rights to the rest of the world’s televisions. In the United States, the preliminary card will be seen on ESPN + and the main card on ESPN and also in ESPN +. In Spain it can be followed through Eurosport (only the stellar part). Meanwhile, in Latin America the lawsuit will be enjoyed in Canal Space.

Internet: How to follow Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola live?

Billboard of José Carlos Ramírez vs Josh Taylor

Main card of José Carlos Ramírez vs Josh Taylor José Carlos Ramírez vs Josh Taylor: WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super lightweight.Jose Zepeda vs Hank Lundy: Superlight WBC Silver.Elvis Rodriguez vs Kenneth Sims: WBC USNBC of the superlight.Preliminary card of José Carlos Ramírez vs Josh Taylor Jose Enrique Durante Vives vs Luis Coria: 8 rounds at super featherweight.Raymond Muratalla vs Jose Gallegos: 8 rounds at lightweight.Andrés Cortes vs Eduardo Garza: 8 rounds at lightweight.Robeisy Ramírez vs Ryan Lee Allen: 6 rounds at featherweight.Javier Martinez vs Calvin Metcalf: 6 rounds at middleweight.