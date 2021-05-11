José Carlos Ramírez: “I am never the favorite, but I will be the best on May 22”

The unified world champion who comes out of the fight on May 22 at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas will be the fifth fighter to achieve all four belts.

Jose Carlos Ramirez (26-0, 17 KO), WBC-WBO super lightweight champion, will face Scotsman Josh taylor (17-0, 13 KO), IBF-WBA world champion, and Ramírez could be the first Hispanic champion with all four belts.

He has been training in Riverside, California, with Robert Garcia, who has guided his career in recent years.

Taylor is a betting favorite: The victory of Taylor is paid at € 1.44 per euro wagered, while that of Ramirez at € 2.87, but there are also options to bet on multiple results of the fight, clicking on the title of the fight.

Ramírez is aware of this: “I’m not usually the favorite, but that just drives me more. We both wanted the fight and I respect him for taking on the challenge. Josh and I want to make history and I know I will be the best man on May 22nd.