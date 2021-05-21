José Cardona hit the first homer with Sultanes to Bartolo Colón

Jose Cardona connected the first home run of the season in the LMB. The player from Sultans from Monterrey he took it out of Bartolo Columbus.

The wait ended and the “Play Ball” was heard in Mexico after a year without baseball due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Jose Cardona he always stayed active and connected his first home run of the campaign in the LMB to nothing but Bartolo Columbus.

Colon, who is 48 years old, left him a pitch in the power zone of the player from Sultans from Monterrey so that he would stretch his arms and send her flying.

Here the video:

The fence was blown 😱! Solo home run by José Cardona and Monterrey clears the zero. 3 🔼 | 👻 Sultans 1-2 Steelers ⚙ # OrgulloDelNorte #LMB #DefendTheNorth pic.twitter.com/qwpaHLEyPe – Internetv Sports (@AYMSports) May 21, 2021

Yes, the excitement of baseball is back in Mexico!

Without a doubt, the LMB It is one of the tournaments that baseball fans and especially the majority of Mexicans follow. After not being played in the previous season, it will bring many emotions in the current harvest.