José Canseco explained the reason for the separation between A-Rod and Jennifer López

The hatred that he has Jose Canseco to Alex Rodriguez it is public and notorious. The former baseball player reaffirms it whenever he can and this time he even dared to intuit the main reason for the breakdown of the relationship between A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez.

Their enmity began when Rodríguez had an affair with his wife, from there Canseco dedicated himself to unleashing his repudiation with the one who was a player for the New York Yankees several years ago.

“Me and Alex were friends a long time ago, he was one of my protégés. But everything changed when I found out that A-Rod was having an affair with my wife Jessica, and that instigated my disdain for him and telling everyone who A-Rod really is, ”Canseco told Vlad TV.

Alex Rodriguez is the most predictable person on this planet https://t.co/BLeGqXVGTg – Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 12, 2021

In the aforementioned YouTube channel, he stated that he made fun of Rodríguez for their separation. In addition, he explained what type of women the player of Dominican descent likes.

“I know A-Rod, I know what kind of women he likes and JLo is not his type. To begin with he is very old and second he is out of shape. A-Rod likes fit and very young supermodels, and Jennifer is neither of those two, ”he replied.

Canseco claims to be the promoter of taking Rodríguez to know the world of prohibited substances in baseball.