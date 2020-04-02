José Campaña appreciates the statements made a few days ago by the sports director of Sevilla, Monchi, on his good shape, but stressed that “a lot of blame” for it was Levante, who bet on him. The Sevillian midfielder is very fond of the Valencian club, but at the same time he does not hide that He would like to return to Sevilla, the team in which he trained as a footballer.

«When I left there, I was in a state of form and mood quite different from the one I am in right now. Whoever finds me like this and Monchi speaks well of me, depends a lot on Levante, which was the team that gave me the opportunity to continue trusting me in the First Division. The fault lies with Levante but logically, any player who has left his club, who has trained him, few would say that they do not want to wear that shirt again », the player told in a telematic press conference.

Campaña was born in Seville 26 years ago and trained at the Seville club, with which he debuted in the First Division in the 2011-2012 campaign, before playing in the Crystal Palace, Nuremberg, Porto and Alcorcón. He is currently in his fourth season at Levante, where he is a key player for Paco López and is having great seasons. He was recently at Sánchez Pizjuán watching a game, but makes it clear that it had nothing to do with a hypothetical return to Sevilla.

A visit to Seville and the National Team

“It was not a bad thing, it was just a coincidence. We came from a loss against Eibar. I went down to Seville without any intention. I had to clarify some things about my personal life and it so happened that Sevilla played there. I went to see the game, I did not go to see Monchi or to create what has been created. What people speculate is no longer in my domain, “he explained.

“Levante has always trusted me. The objectives have been achieved and I have a contract until 2023 and must be met. I am here very happy, with the team and the city and in the event that an offer comes for that is my agent and the president, to talk things out and in the end make the decision that best suits all of us, ”said the player, who also referred to the possibility of playing in the national team:“ I try to give everything of myself to help the team and not be called it’s up to me. It is the dream of every Spanish player but I am not in a hurry either. If I continue working as I did in my team, it is the coach who will make the decision to see if I am ready.