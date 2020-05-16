The NBA continues its course to resume the 2019/20 season and end it before next October. In a state of indefinite suspension for more than two months (specifically since March 12), the competition has worked tirelessly to find the best solution to the problem caused by the coronavirus health crisis so that players can play the games of the safest way possible for them.

José Calderón, former NBA player and current assistant director at the Players Union of the North American basketball league, has recently granted an interview to the Spanish media AS, in which he explains the current situation there, and what will be the consequences of a possible return:

“What we are clear about is that if the NBA returns it will be in a state of equal conditions for the 30 franchises in the league. Regarding training, no team will have an advantage over the rest in order to get the title of champion. Still, first you have to know when and how the competition will resume. But what is certain is that this ring will be the same as the rest, it will not have any asterisk “.

“About the resumption of the season, the most fundamental step of all, there is more and more optimism. 10 of the 30 NBA franchises already have their sports facilities open. Next week we expect 12 more. The world will It is opening and things in the sport are moving forward again. We will look first at the reopening of other competitions such as China, Germany or even Spain. “

MJ ball fakes – Catch the final episodes of The Last Dance Sunday, May 17 at 9 PM ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/AOd92wOpGq – NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2020

.