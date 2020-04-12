José Calderón, a former NBA player and assistant to the Players Union of the American competition, has spoken again this Saturday about the situation of the league there in North America and about the decisions that can be made regarding the coronavirus. The Spanish still does not want to be very accurate in case he takes a wrong step. However, he has given his point of view on what would be the best decision to make:

Disputing the remainder of the season without an audience would allow the players to return to their work, the televisions would have their event to broadcast and the fans would receive the product they claim. But all this is only when you can get to play. We will know when we can return to normal. “

