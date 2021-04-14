José Berrios achieves record number of strikeouts for Puerto Rico

The pitcher of the Twins from Minnesota, Jose Berrios, entered the Puerto Rican books in the Major League Baseball – MLB, by becoming the tenth player in this country with the most strikeouts in the history of this sport.

In the doubleheader between Red Sox and Twins, Jose Berrios was in charge of being the second starter for Minnesota, getting only five (5) strikeouts to reach 678 for life in the Big leagues and thus become the # 10 Puerto Rican with the most chocolates in the best baseball in the world.

Jose Berrios has had a memorable start to the season with the Twins and this afternoon against the Red Sox he managed to pass the historic Puerto Rican pitcher Rubén Gómez and enter the top-10 of this country’s arms with more strikeouts on the MLB.

Here is the report:

678 strikeouts! 🔥 @ JOLaMaKina passes Rubén Gómez and is placed in the 10th position of most fans among Puerto Ricans in @LasMayores. pic.twitter.com/SHynyJYCSm – MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) April 14, 2021

Berrios year after year demonstrates with Twins he’s up for great things in baseball and thanks to that, he got a historic number of strikeouts on the MLB for a pitcher born in the “Island of Enchantment”, looking without a doubt to continue climbing positions in this list.

The boricua Jose Berrios he’s 26, long enough to keep getting strikeouts and aim for a more select place on this list of Puerto Rican pitchers in the Big leagues.

Javier Vázquez, is the Puerto Rican pitcher with the most strikeouts achieved in the MLB, with a total of 2,536 chocolates.