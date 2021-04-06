José Benavidez, Father revives an old ghost of Canelo

According to an article published this Monday by EL IZQUIERDAZO, taken from an interview with the YouTube channel AKHi TV, José Benavidez, (David’s father), made serious insinuations about the Canelo team, that is, all the boxers directed by Eddy Reynoso .

This after referring to the positive case of Clenbuterol by Canelo Álvarez in 2018 that earned him a sanction. Benavidez mentioned the current physical image of Canelo and even that of Oscar Valdez, “they now look like monsters,” he said.

In this video is our reaction and opinion on the report signed by the journalist Carlos Herrera of the well-known boxing portal (El Izquierdazo) on the shocking statements of José Benavidez to AKHi TV.

LINK TO THE NOTE ON THE LEFT PUNCH: https://izquierdazo.com/de-pronto-canelo-se-convirtio-en…/

LINK TO THE VIDEO CITED IN THE NOTE: https://youtu.be/Ui4oKrXbygw