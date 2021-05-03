José Bautista will play with the Dominican Republic in the pre-Olympic of the Americas

The dominican Jose Bautista will play with the Dominican Republic in the pre-olympic baseball Americas in West Palm Beach.

After three seasons he disappeared from the MLB and has not returned to play at any professional level, Jose Bautista he is training with the Dominican Republic team.

General manager José Gómez said that he still does not have a guaranteed position in that team, but he is going.

Here the report:

José Gómez reports that @ JoeyBats19 is training and has a role (not yet defined) in the Dominican team that will go to the Americas baseball pre-Olympic in West Palm Beach. – Greats in Sports (@GrandesELD) May 3, 2021

Jose Bautista 40-year-old played for 15 seasons in the MLBAt one point, he was the best free agent, but he chose to sign for 15 million and a season, rejecting offers that exceeded 100 million for five seasons, that’s when his offensive rating fell.

Bautista played for the Pittrgbuh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles.