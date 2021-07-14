José Antonio Sánchez, the hand of the ERE returns to Telemadrid

The journalist José Antonio Sánchez receives the José María Forqué award in 2015. (Photo: Carlos Alvarez via .)

An old acquaintance from television returns to take command of Telemadrid. The journalist José Antonio Sánchez (Isla Cristina, Huelva, 1953) is the option of the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to replace José Pablo López after striking down the chain’s management with a new law promoted by the PP and that came out forward last week thanks to the abstention of the extreme right of Vox.

Sánchez, who was general director of RTVE between 2002 and 2004 and president of the corporation between 2014 and 2018, returns to Madrid’s public television where he was general director between 2011 and 2014. In those three years, the worst of the economic crisis , executed an Employment Regulation File (ERE) that affected 829 of the almost 1,200 workers that made up the workforce at the time.

Ayuso will appoint Sánchez, a journalism graduate, provisional administrator of Telemadrid in the Governing Council on Wednesday. The career of this journalist has passed in the Efe Agency, between 1977 and 1983, in the newspaper ABC (between 1983 and 1998), in Channel 7 TV, as news director and in various media as a collaborator.

At the head of RTVE, Sánchez promoted a cost reduction policy

The truth is that Sánchez has also gone through companies outside the media. In February 2002 he was appointed deputy to the presidency of Admira Media, formerly Telefónica Media. Five months later he became director general of RTVE, replacing Javier González Ferrari after obtaining the support of two thirds of the Board’s directors (Convergència i Unió, PP and Coalición Canaria).

At the head of RTVE, he promoted a cost reduction policy and measures to double the number of subtitled television programs for the deaf. And he removed RNE from the General Media Study because he considered that it did not reflect the reality of the public broadcaster’s audience. It also signed agreements on how to deal with domestic violence and on the training of professionals to cover information on drug addiction.

The shadows of manipulation

The problem is that from the beginning, the PSOE and IU were very belligerent with the TVE news when Sánchez directed the Entity. For this reason, both parties demanded that he guarantee pluralism and neutrality.

Specifically, they echoed the denunciations of censorship in information related to the sinking of the Prestige, the absence of live coverage of the demonstrations against the Iraq war, in February 2003, or the request for the resignation of the director of the News. , Alfredo Urdaci, after his conviction in 2003 for covering the general strike of 20-J 2002, which he supported, but which he dismissed on April 22, 2004, a day before the new socialist government replaced him with Carmen Caffarel as the new general director of RTVE.

After leaving RTVE, he returned to Telefónica, where he held the position of general director of the Latin American Division of Telefónica Internacional and general director of Institutional Coordination of Telefónica Internacional.

Black Fridays for plurality on TVE became popular with him at the head of the entity

On July 20, 2011, he was proposed by the RTVM Governing Council to be appointed as the new general director of the Madrid entity, at the request of the PP, an appointment made by the Government of the Community of Madrid the following day.

Shortly after his arrival in office, in November 2011 he announced that he would close the year with a debt of about 255 million euros due to the fall in advertising revenue.

The ERE of Telemadrid

In November 2012, an ERE was carried out in the Entity that affected 829 of the almost 1,200 workers, 756 of them in Telemadrid, so they went on strike between December 20 and January 10, 2013, when the negotiation it ended without an agreement and the workers were fired.

On October 6, 2014, the PP proposed him as a candidate to preside over the public corporation RTVE, after the resignation of Leopoldo González-Echenique, for which he left Madrid’s radio and television on October 13.

His appointment to the head of RTVE was approved in a second vote by an absolute majority and his mandate was surrounded by controversy, since he was not without accusations of censorship, manipulation or lack of plurality.

In the final stretch of his time at RTVE (his term expired on June 22, 2018), on Fridays from April 27, the women of the corporation appeared before the cameras dressed in black, a practice that their colleagues joined, to protest mode in favor of plurality and independence of the medium.

Sánchez has a Golden Antenna, which he won in 1998 for his professional career, and an extraordinary Golden Antenna, which he achieved in 2002 thanks to the Federation of Radio and Television Professionals Associations.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

