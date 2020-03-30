In the world of sports and particularly in soccer there are figures who no longer keep silent about their opinions regarding the Government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias. Pepe Reina, Lopetegui, Sergio Sánchez, Jesuli … The last to attack Iglesias severely has been the former footballer José Antonio García Calvo. Whoever was a Real Madrid, Atlético or Valladolid player, Among others, he has published a very hard message against the vice president on his Instagram account following a tweet from the Podemos general secretary in which he insisted on his eagerness to nationalize everything private.

García Calvo did not hold back, and together with the image of Pablo Iglesias’ message he attacked the politician in this way: «You are scum Pablito! Fucking demagogue and liar. Kiss the flag and don’t wipe yourself with it, you piece of shit! ». A very hard message from García Calvo, who also accompanies his Instagram post with a Los Ronaldos song that says the following: «It won’t be that you’re a bit of an idiot! I would swear yes, it will not be that you are a stubborn man! With one hand in front and one hand behind, you idiot! I say it to your face, I say it to your face, idiot! ».

García Calvo’s publication.

A few hours agoe Pepe Reina who charged against the Government of Pedro Sánchez for the issue of defective tests purchased in China and the non-explanation by those responsible despite questions from the media: “It really is a shame! They are making a fool of themselves day after day … AMAZING! », wrote the doorman on his Twitter account along with the video in which the general director of the Basic Portfolio of Services of the National Health and Pharmacy System, Patricia Lacruz, avoids answering on the subject.