The participation of José Antonio Avilés has not been without controversy neither outside nor within the program. And it is that, after being expelled, the contestant had to face each of his controversies outside the contest. For this, the program has let him listen to everything that is being said about him. A few words that he has assured that they have done him a lot of damage. Of course, he has qualified that it was not for him, but for his entire family. We do not know when exactly the journalist will return to Spain, but, as soon as I arrived, he has a lot of iron to explain.

“It has been a very hard week with very little information, only a few hits of very hard information. Very hard not for me, because at 24 years old I may have had mistakes in the past and I will have to give many explanations, but there is a family, my family, which does not deserve as collateral damage to be exposed because they have not decided to be in television. It is a normal family, which works and has life“said the young man, very hurt after the information that has been poured on him.

Regarding the theft of the phone to contact Spain, the journalist has spoken clearly: “I have not stolen any phone to have contact with Spain. I have had a cell phone, like my expelled colleagues, to speak with my family and he has told me everything that is being said. I will respond to all this in my program , in ‘Viva la vida’, those who have defended me since the beginning of the contest and those who have defended my professionalism “.

“It seems that with José Antonio there is no presumption of innocence that is valid, I have been supervised, I have not been tried, I have been sent to the wall”he added. “I will apologize to anyone who has to ask if I have been confused but I am 24 years old and a mother in a house suffering for things that may be true and others that are untrue”, concluded the communicator.