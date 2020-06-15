The television career of the controversial José Antonio Avilés could have reached its final end. New lies discovered by the direction of ‘Saturday deluxe’ have caused a drastic decision by the collaborator of ‘Viva la vida’. And it is that if the format directed by Raúl Prieto decided to give him a new opportunity after uncovering all the lies and alleged scams that this would have perpetrated for years, the new deception of the Andalusian has caused a mistrust of the direction of the space that has led Avilés to announce that he is leaving the small screen a time. But will it be his final farewell or will he return to the small screen in a few weeks?

The controversy started on Saturday June 13 when ‘Saturday deluxe’ uncovered some audios in which we could hear Avilés negotiate with the direction of ‘Saturday deluxe’ to conduct an interview in the format presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez. Despite the fact that hours earlier he had clearly denied his intention to go to the La Fábrica de la Tele format, these recordings completely denied his version. We saw him try to square a date to be on the program and on several occasions he made it clear that this negotiation should be done behind the back of the ‘Viva la vida’ leadership. Definitely, Avilés tried to trick the Quartz team to be able to close an interview with ‘Deluxe’ without anyone around him finding out.

José Antonio Avilés, in ‘Viva la vida’

Emma Garcia’s reprimand

This caused great anger in the ‘Viva la vida’ team, which became noticeable in an interview in which Emma García He did not hesitate to reproach Avilés for all his lies. The presenter made it clear that in the program nobody bothers that he can go to ‘Deluxe’, the problem is that Avilés denied at all times that the possibility existed. « Why are you lying to us? » Asked Emma, ​​to which Avilés tried to justify himself by stating that at no time was he going to attend the program: « I spoke with the management of that program (…) and with other colleagues with the intention of stopping this now ». A version that obviously no one believed and that is that as Emma García and Carmen Borrego reminded him live, in the audios it was perfectly heard how Avilés made it clear that he was going to attend the program and even talked about the conditions of the interview he was going to perform.

Well, after an intense and very controversial afternoon and after being completely discovered, José Antonio Avilés announced his retirement: « I’m leaving. Today is my last day on television ». He explained that he retires for a time until he is well to be able to work calmly. His intention seems to be to try to « disappear » from the public scene so that the media pressure decreases. Obviously, he did not clarify his departure is final, so everything seems to indicate that in a few weeks he will return to the small screen, in the space that he is collaborating now or in some other part of the chain. But before leaving the studio, Kiko Matamoros recommended that he go to ‘Saturday Deluxe’ to close his television path for now: « This way you earn money (…) a mattress to be able to spend the summer and come back after your vacation in Córdoba »

I was going to participate in ‘The strong house’

During the interview, Avilés also stated that in these weeks has had some financial problems having to face all the accumulated debts in recent months. He explained that his father advanced the money he owed to be able to close these matters, amounts that he will be returning these weeks. Therefore, in order to earn money as soon as possible he was willing to enter ‘The strong house’. Avilés explained that he was going to be one of the contestants of the Telecinco reality show, but finally, for reasons unknown to his participation, he fell at the last moment. Kiko Matamoros for his part stated that « I do know the reason », but did not want to reveal it live.