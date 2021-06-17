José Alvarado with an intractable relief against the Dodgers from Mookie Betts

The Venezuelan reliever of the Phillies from Philadelphia, Jose Alvarado, shone in his relief Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, showing a lot of control against one of the most feared offenses of all Big leagues (MLB).

The Phillies beat the Dodgers 2-0 and the Venezuelan Jose Alvarado jumped out of the bullpen to do his bit and have a quality relay, proving that he is one of the most powerful arms currently in the Big leagues.

In the seventh inning, Alvarado relieved the starter of the Phillies, Zack Wheeler, having a performance in which he was unworkable and left the offensive of the current World Series champions without any option. MLB, where he has players like Mookie Betts, Albert Pujols and others who have incredible capacities in the batter’s box.

Here the video:

They didn’t even give him a foul. 😅 #MLBVenezuela pic.twitter.com/t1u5686s4T – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) June 17, 2021

The Venezuelan of the Phillies He worked for two blank episodes, where he did not allow hits, runs, or walks, giving a total of four strikeouts and where he won his ninth hold of the current 2021 season of MLB.

Noting that between his pitches, the speed was always between 99 and 101 miles per hour against the Dodgers, a true flamethrower has the Phillies in his bullpen.

After this impeccable relief against the mighty Dodgers, Jose Alvarado has an effectiveness in MLB 2021 of 3.04 in 26 games, 32 strikeouts and two saves in his first year with the Phillies.