José Altuve woke up Elvis Andrus early with a short shot in the infield (VIDEO)

The Venezuelan of the Houston Astros, Jose Altuve, he was attentive and as they say in baseball, “the caribbean played” to his compatriot Elvis andrus in the Big leagues (MLB).

Through the Astros vs Atléticos game on the second day of the 2021 season, Jose Altuve took advantage of a fly in the infield, to show his mischief and speed in the Big leagues to get up early Elvis Andrus.

Here the video:

This happened in the seventh inning, when Kyle Tucker hit with Altuve running at third base and that when he saw that elevated short he did not hesitate to test Andrus, scoring the run by performing a risky stomp and run from the infield. A truly Caribbean baseball play in the MLB.

Jose Altuve has been proven for years in the MLB his speed on the bases, but with this play he made his friend and compatriot look pretty bad Elvis Andrus, who is one of the most constant infielders of the last half.

José Altuve scored on a sacrifice fly to SHORT FIELD. 😱 pic.twitter.com/tF6ZGhRMC9 – LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 3, 2021

This move will serve Andrus to be more attentive and not give up after one out, while Altuve gives him confidence to continue demonstrating because he is currently one of the best players in the entire MLB.