José Altuve with the Astros had a terrible performance against the Padres (Video)

The Venezuelan waiter of the Astros from Houston Jose Aluve had a terrible performance against the San Diego Padres in the MLB, something that is not usual in the small giant of the sidereal.

Indeed, the day on Friday measured the Fathers from San Diego and Astros from Houston, where Altuve went 6-0 against the religious, in a match that was defined in 11 innings in favor of the Fathers.

In the first inning with the game 0-0, Altuve he flied out to third baseman for the Fathers.

Then in the third episode with the Fathers up 1-0, the criollo struck out throwing him and in the fifth act with the Astros up 2-1 Jose missed with a line caught by the Padres’ right fielder.

In the sixth inning with the sidereal up 2-1, Altuve rolled to shortstop for double play, via 6-4 4-3.

In the eighth inning with the game 2-2, the Venezuelan struck out without throwing him to end the inning.

In the bottom of the 10th inning with the game 3-3, two outs on the scoreboard and the bases loaded, it came Altuve with the mission of looking for a hit to put the Fathers, but he failed again with a fly to center fielder.

Then in the 11 inning, with the score 7-3 in favor of the religious, there were two outs on the board, a runner at 1B and a rolling to second base came out, where Altuve he took the ball but made a poor shot at first, keeping the inning alive for the visitors who scored three more runs to win 10-3.

AltuvE4

The good friend of this house, Guillermo Liñares, presents us with an interesting fact about Altuve And it is the fourth time in his career that he has gone 6-0 (May 28, 2021) and the previous ones were the following:

September 18, 2014 April 5, 2017 August 2, 2020.

Reviewing baseball reference I find that in 3 other games José Altuve has gone 6-0 in one night: 09-18-2014

05-04-2017

Unusual to see the little giant go 6-0. Today is the fourth time

It is simply a night to be forgotten and we will surely continue to see great performances by Jose Altuve with his loved ones Astros from Houston.